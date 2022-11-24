Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.57 Million Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.29% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $139.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.71.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.71%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

