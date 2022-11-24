Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Freshpet from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Freshpet Stock Up 2.1 %

About Freshpet

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $65.02 on Thursday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.75.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

