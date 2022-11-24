Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 27,242 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.27% of JOYY worth $6,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JOYY by 4.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JOYY by 23.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in JOYY by 5.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in JOYY by 12.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 41.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YY stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 0.54.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.49. JOYY had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.507 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 274.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

