Bridgewater Associates LP Has $6.37 Million Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 117,409 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,398,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $558,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,940,000 after acquiring an additional 64,089 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,195,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 853,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 63,281 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 725,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,232,000 after acquiring an additional 88,251 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $71.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.46 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

