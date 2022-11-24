Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,355 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.15% of The Ensign Group worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 8,540.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 564.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $185,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group stock opened at $92.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.29 and a 1-year high of $95.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

