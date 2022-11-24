Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.15% of LHC Group worth $7,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,003,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $169,220,000 after buying an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $103,567,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,271,000 after buying an additional 94,177 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in LHC Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,923,000 after buying an additional 85,244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $167.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.46. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.42 and a 12 month high of $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a P/E/G ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

