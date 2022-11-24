Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 71,645 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.19% of THOR Industries worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 52.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THOR Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Benchmark lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Argus lowered THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on THOR Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE:THO opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.44. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $110.99.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.74%.

THOR Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.