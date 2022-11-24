Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 172,000 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 510.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $7,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KDP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.97 per share, with a total value of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 822,300 shares of company stock worth $31,306,009. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KDP opened at $38.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

