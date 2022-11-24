Bridgewater Associates LP Raises Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Cintas by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Cintas by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Cintas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Cintas by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $455.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $461.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.56%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

