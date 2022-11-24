Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 38,949 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38,949 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Weibo were worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 171.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Weibo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Weibo by 124.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on WB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Weibo in a research report on Monday, September 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weibo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

Shares of WB opened at $13.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. Weibo Co. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

