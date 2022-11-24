Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 43,526 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,526 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 16.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem stock opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.65. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $125.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.