Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 5,876 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,876 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $7,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,256,000 after buying an additional 979,467 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Chegg by 133,530.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after buying an additional 599,551 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $18,263,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at $12,124,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chegg by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after buying an additional 277,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $360,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHGG shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

