Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $6.81 Million Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,810,000. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Credit Acceptance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,579 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 88.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 185.1% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,720 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Credit Acceptance by 142,300.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $477.00 to $364.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Credit Acceptance Profile

Shares of CACC stock opened at $480.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.56. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $397.58 and a one year high of $699.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 15.89 and a quick ratio of 15.89.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

