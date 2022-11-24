Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,196,019 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 2,052.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.16.

Southwestern Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SWN opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

