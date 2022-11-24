Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 128,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 543,256 shares.The stock last traded at $71.17 and had previously closed at $73.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
