Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 128,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the previous session’s volume of 543,256 shares.The stock last traded at $71.17 and had previously closed at $73.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 647,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,886,000 after acquiring an additional 46,406 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

