Brokerages Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target at 14.20

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is 14.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Stock Performance

Backblaze Company Profile

NASDAQ BLZE opened at 4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.22 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. Backblaze has a 1-year low of 3.82 and a 1-year high of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.57.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

