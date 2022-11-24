Brokerages Set Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target at 7.50

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 7.50.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of CORZ opened at 0.15 on Monday. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 0.12 and a twelve month high of 13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

