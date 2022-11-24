Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $20.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Covetrus Stock Performance
Shares of CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covetrus
About Covetrus
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.