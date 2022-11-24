Brokerages Set Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Price Target at $20.00

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -209.90 and a beta of 1.51. Covetrus has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Covetrus by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Covetrus by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 193,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

