Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

AQUA stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQUA. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,430,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,706 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,918,000 after acquiring an additional 937,584 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 794,029 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,248,000 after buying an additional 713,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,298,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after buying an additional 658,878 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.