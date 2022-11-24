Brokerages Set Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Price Target at $47.50

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.50.
A number of research firms recently commented on AQUA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
AQUA stock opened at $44.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $48.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoqua Water Technologies
Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.