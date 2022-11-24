Brokerages Set LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Price Target at GBX 243.60

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 243.60 ($2.88).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMP. Berenberg Bank downgraded LondonMetric Property to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 200 ($2.36) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 280 ($3.31) to GBX 225 ($2.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LondonMetric Property from GBX 235 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.42) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 185.60 ($2.19) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 182.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 217.94. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.93. LondonMetric Property has a twelve month low of GBX 157.76 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 287.20 ($3.40).

LondonMetric Property Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LondonMetric Property

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

In other news, insider Rosalyn Wilton acquired 5,432 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24). In other news, insider James Fitzroy Dean acquired 75,000 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £127,500 ($150,762.68). Also, insider Rosalyn Wilton purchased 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £9,940.56 ($11,754.24).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.