Brokerages Set Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Target Price at C$13.03

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUG shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$358,062.50. In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 20,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total value of C$250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$358,062.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein acquired 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$155,856.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 585,835 shares in the company, valued at C$5,624,016. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 479,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,837.

Lundin Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

About Lundin Gold

Shares of LUG stock opened at C$12.82 on Monday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.