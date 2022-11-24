Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target at $7.40

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

PGRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PGRE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 313.16 and a beta of 1.16. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 4.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 172,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.