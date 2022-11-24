Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) PT at C$54.36

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.36.

TOY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Spin Master Stock Up 1.9 %

TOY opened at C$33.55 on Monday. Spin Master has a 1-year low of C$30.63 and a 1-year high of C$51.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 8.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Spin Master ( TSE:TOY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$814.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$890.41 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Spin Master will post 2.8699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total value of C$86,705.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at C$157,351.70.

About Spin Master



Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

