Brokerages Set The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) PT at $12.86

Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.15.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAC. Mizuho decreased their target price on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
Insider Transactions at Macerich
In other news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,777.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott W. Kingsmore bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,777.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Volk bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.58 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,683.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macerich
Macerich Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE MAC opened at $13.16 on Monday. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.06.
Macerich Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -174.36%.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.
