Brokerages Set Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Target Price at $13.64

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TCN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.75 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Trading of Tricon Residential

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $42,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $48,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.89% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.0 %

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of TCN stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.72. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.83 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.66%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

