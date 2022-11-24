Brokers Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Allogene Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.59. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $19.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 126,580.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

