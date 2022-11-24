Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.24

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.24 and last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 1431 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.84.

Institutional Trading of Brooge Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brooge Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the emirate of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. The company operates phase I facility that comprises 14 storage tanks with an aggregate geometric capacity of 399,324 cbm for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

