BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys $253,000.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
BRT Apartments Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BRT opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.
BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.
Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BRT Apartments (BRT)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for BRT Apartments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRT Apartments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.