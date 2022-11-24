BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) SVP Buys $253,000.00 in Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,145,527 shares in the company, valued at $63,665,466.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BRT opened at $20.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $390.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 62,366 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRT Apartments during the second quarter valued at about $758,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 12.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 19.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

