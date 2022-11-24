Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $27.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.
Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Bumble Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.54 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.90.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.
