Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives $27.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.88.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMBL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $22.54 on Monday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.57 and a beta of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Bumble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

