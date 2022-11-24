Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.32.
BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
