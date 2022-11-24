Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $165.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BURL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $217.32.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $304.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.