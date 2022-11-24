Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $157.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $217.32.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $106.47 and a fifty-two week high of $304.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

