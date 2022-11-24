BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $3.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of BuzzFeed from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of BuzzFeed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Price Performance

NASDAQ BZFD opened at $1.31 on Monday. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BuzzFeed Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BuzzFeed by 82,871.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.