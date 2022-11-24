Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Price Target Raised to €20.00

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from €18.50 ($18.88) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

BZZUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.10 ($19.49) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $9.00 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $11.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

