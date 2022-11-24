Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$72.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at CSFB from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$94.43.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

TSE CM opened at C$64.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$66.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of C$55.35 and a 1-year high of C$83.75.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.80 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.4299996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

