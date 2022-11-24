Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a C$93.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$84.37.
Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$80.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$73.67.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
