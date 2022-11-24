Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBWBF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.89.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.