Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 15047 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Canagold Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$19.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

