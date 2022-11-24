Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.15.

Capstone Copper Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$4.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.58.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

