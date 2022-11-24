Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock.
OFSTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.
Carbon Streaming Stock Performance
Shares of OFSTF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Carbon Streaming has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $14.00.
About Carbon Streaming
Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.
