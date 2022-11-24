Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 210.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $228,233,000 after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 552,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

CSL opened at $255.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $211.06 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

CSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

