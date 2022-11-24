Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Sets New 52-Week High at $242.14

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.14 and last traded at $242.02, with a volume of 6747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CASY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.63.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.33.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.