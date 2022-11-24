CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised CECO Environmental from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $401.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CECO Environmental

In related news, Director David B. Liner acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 104,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECE. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.8% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 171,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 174,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,123,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in CECO Environmental by 21.9% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 305,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 54,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.