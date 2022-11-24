Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Down 7.3%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.30 and last traded at $89.11. Approximately 11,051 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,166,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.59.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

