Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSR. Compass Point cut Centerspace from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Centerspace from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Colliers International Group reduced their price objective on Centerspace to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Centerspace Stock Performance

Centerspace stock opened at $64.40 on Wednesday. Centerspace has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54.

Centerspace Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Centerspace’s payout ratio is -168.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Centerspace by 1.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Centerspace by 5.1% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerspace

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.