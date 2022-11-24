Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Cut to GBX 130

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 140 ($1.66) to GBX 130 ($1.54) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.12) to GBX 110 ($1.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 80 ($0.95) to GBX 85 ($1.01) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Centrica stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

