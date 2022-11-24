Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,087 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $172.80 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.85 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

