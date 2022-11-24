Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 11,744 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $95.69.

