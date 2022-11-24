Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 31,255 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 149,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,326,000 after purchasing an additional 164,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT opened at $17.39 on Thursday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

