Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,507 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,090.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,062,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,369,000 after buying an additional 1,014,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.96. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. The Consumer Banking and Wealth segment consists of Retail Community Banking, National Consumer Finance, Services, Payments, Wealth Management and Banking Products and Professional Services and Mortgage Banking.

