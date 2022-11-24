Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) by 1,031.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253,591 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 1.80% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTRI opened at $13.96 on Thursday. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.447 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.81%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

